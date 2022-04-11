The statement by Anne Spiegel on Sunday evening had also disturbed the Greens, a day later the family minister resigned. How the traffic light reacts to her resignation – and who could now follow her.

DThe green tip was silent on Sunday evening, Monday morning and into Monday afternoon. The otherwise Twitter-happy party also held back on social media. Many Greens didn’t answer the phone. A press conference by the party leaders, which was announced for 2 p.m., was postponed. At a quarter to three, Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang stepped in front of the microphones in Husum, where the federal executive board had met. A few minutes earlier, the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs had sent an email. “Anne Spiegel explains,” it said. “I decided today because of the political pressure to make the office of Federal Family Minister available.” She does this to avert damage from the office. Nouripour thanked Spiegel for “taking responsibility.” “Despite all the toughness,” the decision was “right.” Ricarda Lang spoke of the hardships associated with public office. The personal statement from the previous evening “got under our skin”.

“Anne Spiegel has gone through an extremely hard, incredibly difficult time personally,” said Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday afternoon at the sidelines of an EU meeting in Luxembourg. “Today is not only a political, but also a personal step for you, which I think makes it clear how brutal politics can be.”