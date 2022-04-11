Yesterday afternoon, the coach of the French BlaBlaCar collided with a concrete crash barrier on its way to Amsterdam, a few tens of kilometers from the border. The bus gradually drifted off course, flipped over and landed across the highway. According to the judiciary, this can be deduced from camera images and statements from witnesses. No other vehicles were involved in the accident and the bus driver was not speeding.

The 35-year-old driver gave a positive saliva test after the accident. Further examination of blood and saliva should show whether he was indeed driving under the influence. He was immediately arrested and his driver’s license was confiscated. The man had previously been arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

Thirteen occupants of the bus are still in hospital, including the slightly injured driver. Five injured people are still fighting for their lives and five others also have serious injuries, the OM reports. The bus was carrying thirty passengers, mostly French travelers between the ages of 16 and 39. There were also people of Spanish, Canadian, Mexican, Croatian and American nationality. There were no Dutch on board.