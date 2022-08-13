Tragic. Anne Heche She died yesterday, at the age of 53, after being disconnected from the artificial respirator that kept her alive at West Hills Hospital, north of Los Angeles. The successful career of the American actress was cut short last Friday, August 5, when she was involved in a serious accident.

The car he was driving spun out of control and collided with a house, causing the vehicle and property to catch fire. Already in the hospital, she went into a coma and the tests that were carried out found the presence of drugs in her blood.

On Thursday they had declared her brain dead and her agony was only prolonged a few hours to see if some of his organs could be useful for a transplant.

Before his shocking death, the press has summarized that his life was marked by tragedy. From an early age, she was dealing with a dark family past that led her to reveal to the public her problems with her mental health. Heche suffered the loss of three of her four siblings. Ella’s sister Cynthia de ella died at the age of two months due to a heart defect.

The Heches were constantly on the move as their father struggled to support the family. Born in Ohio, she eventually settled in Chicago during her teen years. In 1983, her father, Donald, became one of the first people in the US to be diagnosed with HIV, and that’s how her family learned that the Baptist minister and choir director had been living a secret life.

Fatality. Car collided with this house and caught fire. Photo: diffusion

In a 1998 interview with Allure, Heche said that her father lived as a religious choir leader while hanging out at gay bars at night. He died of the disease at age 45.

In her 2001 memoir, Call Me Crazy, she revealed that she was sexually abused by her father and contracted genital herpes. “He raped me…he fondled me, put me on all fours and abused me,” she wrote. She also claimed that her mother always knew and she decided to keep quiet.

Three months after their father’s death, Heche’s 18-year-old brother Nathan was killed in a car accident after falling asleep at the wheel and hitting a tree, but the actress is convinced he committed suicide.