The Totti-Blasi separation continues over the weeks to keep the bench on social media and in the various weeklies due to continuous rumors. After the press release in which the well-known presenter announced the end of her marriage, the rumors about the alleged betrayals and lies by Francesco Totti flooded the social networks.

In fact, in recent days, some rumors have also affirmed the possible pregnancy of Noemi Bocchi as well as new companion of the former captain of Rome. A story that seems to have been born during the strong crisis with Ilary and that would have led both to take the dramatic decision to separate.

Recently, to have his say about what is happening is unexpectedly Maria De Filippi. The latter in fact, would have said the thought of her about how much the children of the ex couple are suffering from the continuous gossip towards their parents.

Totti-Blasi separation, the harsh words of Maria De Filippi

The well-known presenter during a long interview with the weekly Oggi felt asked what she thought of what happened between Totti and Blasi. It is precisely at that moment that Maria decided to speak out about her and underline how they suffer most of all the children of the former couple victims of gossip.

The woman, without commenting, simply expressed concern for the couple’s children: “I’m only sorry for what inevitably their three children they have suffered and will suffer from the echo of the media tsunami triggered by the separation. On the other hand this is the life! Everything begins and everything ends ”.

Among the many who have expressed an opinion on the separation, the former shipwrecked Lory Del Santo who stated: “The separation of you and Francesco Totti? After 17 years or more something can get stuck, even if there is a proven love, there can always be the desire to turn and explore other paths. That’s right, it’s part of the wear and tear of a beautiful relationship, but one that can have some rust ”.

Adding about the betrayals real or alleged about him:“But I think it can be there. You know the betrayal is part of a desire to transgress and to find strong emotions. You know family is the best thing there is, but at some point life can get a little repetitive. One may want to find and do new things “.