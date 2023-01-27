Without any shadow of a doubt, Anna Oxa is one of the most loved and esteemed clubs in the world of Italian music. The artist will be one of the contestants in the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival. However, in the last few hours, something has already gone wrong. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Among the artists competing in the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival Anna Oxa will also be there. There singing festival will debut on the small screen on February 7, 2023 and Amadeus is working hard to take care of the last details. Over the last few hours, some have arrived at the Ariston Theater competitors such as I Cugini di Campagna, Rosa Chemical, Tananai, i Modà and also Anna Oxa.

Unfortunately, as soon as she arrived in the wonderful Italian city, the latter became the protagonist of a small one inconvenience. According to the rumors that emerged on the net, the Italian singer would have been forced to face a small discussion with the Municipal police. The reason? Let’s find out together!

According to the reconstruction of the local newspaper, Oxa would have received one fine. Indeed, the vehicle who accompanied the same singer in front of the Ariston theater would have ended up in the hands of the Municipal Police of the city of flowers. And why did the police fine the artist? It appears that the car would have been parked irregularly on the spaid blue stripes.

Anna Oxa: which song will be able to compete at the Sanremo Festival 2023

Anna will participate in the festival hosted by Amadeus to sing hers song titled “Get Up”. It is a song written with the collaboration by Kaballa and Francesco Bianconi, the leader of the famous band Baustelle. As revealed by “Rockol“, the single refers to: