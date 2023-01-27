Home page World

Headaches – something everyone knows. They are something like a widespread disease. Where do headaches come from, what types are there? When does the doctor’s visit have to be?

Berlin – The skull is pounding. Not because of a night of drinking and overconsumption of Alcohol – although many in “Dry January” are closed to high-proof anyway. No, we’re talking about headaches that occur even without going out into the nightlife and drinking alcohol. About 70 percent of people in Germany suffer from headaches at times, he said SWR with reference to the neurologist Dagny Holle-Lee, head of the West German Headache and Dizziness Center at the University Hospital Essen. “Headache patients suffer a lot, but are usually physically healthy. You can often help them with their symptoms and improve their quality of life,” says Holle-Lee.

But first of all, it has to be clarified: Where do the headaches come from? And what kind of headache is it. An overview of kreiszeitung.de about the causes, symptoms and diagnosis of headaches, what those affected can do if the headache hurts and which warning signals it makes sense to see a doctor so that he or she can deal with the headaches of the patient.

Not all headaches are the same: there are so many different types and symptoms

Almost everyone has experienced the feeling of suffering from a headache. The pain can come in many different forms: sometimes the headache is stabbing, sometimes it is a feeling of pressure. And in still other cases, the headache expresses itself as a pounding feeling. The form of how people perceive their headaches is as variable as the number of different types of headaches that doctors distinguish.

According to SWR, there are more than 250 different types of headaches. Headaches can also be triggered by a brain tumor, among other things. The most common types of headaches are tension headaches and migraines, but cluster and medication headaches also have a massive impact on many people’s everyday lives.

Headache Symptoms: Pay attention to these signs

The International Headache Society has even established a precise classification system when it comes to the type of headache a person suffers from. In this classification system, all types of headache are categorized into two broad groups: primary and secondary headaches. One speaks of primary complaints when the headaches are not caused by any other organic causes.

This includes tension headaches and migraines, which are the two most common types of headaches headache are. Secondary headaches are those in which another medical condition is a cause that needs to be treated separately. For example influenza, as Ralf Trogemann, senior doctor in the department for pain therapy at the Helios Klinik Wipperfürth, explains on the clinic’s website.

Little sleep, stress, colds and the like: these are the most common causes of headaches

The most common causes of headaches are weather changes, stress, colds, tension and too little sleep. Good sleep is important to humans – we need that much of it. In a quarter of all patients affected by headaches, the cause is unclear. According to the Business Insiderreferring to a text of the English portal insider.com If you have a headache for at least 15 days a month for three consecutive months, you are most likely suffering from some of the existing types of chronic headaches. There are several main types, such as insider.com lists:

chronic migraine

Chronic tension headaches

Chronic post-traumatic headache

The following headache symptoms indicate that a chronic migraine is present: moderate to severe headache on one or both sides of the head, sensitivity to light, sounds and smells, nausea, vomiting and dizziness, confusion, irritability and other mood changes, and changes in vision , such as seeing blurry spots, lights, or sparkles. A headache, which is a chronic migraine, can last anywhere from four hours to three hours. What causes migraine attacks has not yet been fully researched. The prevailing view: certain brain chemicals and hormones, such as estrogen and serotonin, play a role. Anyone can develop chronic migraines.

What are chronic tension headaches and how do they differ from a migraine

People who suffer from insomnia, sleep apnea, high caffeine consumers, anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), or chronic stress are more likely to experience migraines, which can also be treated with spices, than others . For people who regularly suffer from headaches resulting from migraines, it is advisable to see a doctor. The doctor can use medication to relieve headache symptoms or reduce the frequency of migraine attacks. Effective drugs in this case are beta blockers such as metoprolol and propranolol, antidepressants such as amitriptyline and nortriptyline and angiotensin blockers such as candesartan.

First aid for headaches: How to relieve tension headaches

drinking water

Exercise (improves blood circulation)

warmth

Use peppermint oil (rub liberally with mint oil on temples, forehead and neck)

Drink herbal tea

Drink coffee (caffeine in coffee inhibits the messenger substances that, among other things, ensure the release of pain)

Tension headaches: These symptoms can occur

Symptoms of chronic tension headaches are a dull, painful headache and a feeling of pressure around the head. The difference to migraines: In contrast to migraines, chronic tension headaches do not cause nausea or vomiting. However, according to Business Insider, these headaches can last for days or weeks, according to Ketan Parmar, a neuropsychiatrist at the Swaminarayan Clinic (Mumbai).

This type of headache is most common when there is a family history of headaches, arthritis, or fibromyalgia. The risk of chronic tension headaches is increased by factors such as emotional stress and muscle tension in the head and neck. Chronic tension headaches can be treated with aspirin, ibuprofen, and naproxen.

These symptoms indicate chronic post-traumatic headaches

A third group are chronic post-traumatic headaches. Such headaches can occur, for example, after a concussion—this typically occurs within a week of a head injury and resolves within three months of the head injury. Symptoms of chronic post-traumatic headache include insomnia, nausea and vomiting, dizziness and memory problems, hypersensitivity to light and sound, and mild to severe headaches that can affect the neck, eyes and forehead, back, and sides of the head.

Chronic post-traumatic headaches can be treated with over-the-counter pain relievers, such as ibuprofen or naproxen. When asked when people with headaches should see a doctor, the pain expert at Helios Klinik said that this should be done if the headache is accompanied by symptoms such as dizziness, fever, high blood pressure or neurological failure symptoms . First of all, your own family doctor is a good contact, in worse cases it is advisable to go to a pain therapist or to a neurologist.

Going to the doctor with a headache: How does the visit to the doctor work?

If you go to the doctor with your headache, you can expect the doctor to ask your patient several questions about the headache. Therefore, it makes sense to observe the headaches closely before visiting the doctor and ideally to record them in writing in a headache diary. When making a diagnosis, the doctor will deal with how often the symptoms occur and when and how the headache occurs. After the questions about the headache, an examination follows.

The following applies: If the physical findings are unremarkable, it is most likely a headache that has no identifiable cause. If, however, the doctor finds out during his or her examination that the patient has other side effects of another illness in addition to the headache – as already mentioned: for example the flu – then neurological and other specialist examinations follow.