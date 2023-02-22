Anna Oxa was one of the undisputed protagonists of this latest edition of San Remo Festival. During the Sanremo week there were many controversies in which the singer was involved. Guest of Beaststhe program conducted by Francesca Fagnani, the artist had his say on San Remo Festival and replied to the words that Fedez spent on his account.

Anna Oxa was a guest of Beasts. A very difficult interview, as the landlady defined it. There singer, in fact, tried several times not to answer the journalist’s questions, deflecting and taking the conversation elsewhere. Among the many statements made, those that Anna Oxa addressed to did not go unnoticed Fedez.

During the Sanremo week, through a live Instagram, Fedez released some statements about Anna Oxa that were much talked about on the pages of the main gossip newspapers. In detail, the singer had no problem defining an artist as ‘rude‘.

In the living room of Beasts Anna Oxa has decided to respond to what the singer revealed with these words:

I can’t do anything if people find ways to make propaganda. They are the others who have passed in front of me. I had rehearsals at 5pm. Then I don’t think I have to become part of these media games. This is rudeness, this is vulgarity. These are things that are not part of my way of life.

Anna Oxa guest at Belve, the words about Madame: “I don’t know her”

During the interview that Anna Oxa gave to Beasts there was also time to clarify the gossip that saw the singer and Madame as protagonists. We recall that during one of the evenings of the Festival, someone spread the rumor according to which the two artists would have been the protagonists of a heated quarrel behind the scenes. Anna Oxa clarified the gossip with these words: