London (dpa)

James Maddison, the Tottenham midfielder, has withdrawn from the England national football team roster due to injury.

Maddison (26 years old) came out during the first half of the match that Tottenham lost to Chelsea 4-1 last Monday due to an ankle injury, and Tottenham confirmed that he is not available to participate with the England national team, which is preparing to meet Malta and North Macedonia on November 17 and 20 in the match. Qualifications for the European Nations Cup finals (Euro 2024).

Tottenham said in a statement that the player will continue the rehabilitation program at the team’s training center under the supervision of the club’s medical staff.

Maddison was among a preliminary list of 25 players announced by England national team coach Gareth Southgate, yesterday, Thursday.