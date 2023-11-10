TikTok @rosalia

Many TikTok users had been trying to get Rosalía’s lips since October. The videos with hypotheses of how the singer achieved that juicy effect and of different tones followed one another. On the social network, people wondered what products she would use, if they were expensive or cheap, and some profiles dared to give their own ‘recipe’ (the tiktoker Bea de Olives was right with his theory), naming specific brands and lipsticks that could enhance the lips to obtain the specific tone and juiciness that Rosalía looks like. To resolve doubts, she herself has now spoken. The artist has shared a video in which, with humor, she explains step by step how she makes up her lips, she details the products she uses to do it and at the same time shows again her absolute mastery of communication with the hearing her, naturally and freshly. To emulate this look beauty that usually appears on their lips, you have to invest 93.44 euros.

Dressed in a white shirt with a buttoned collar and with her hair down, Rosalía begins the video by appealing to her audience: “Hello caris, I have seen you very active with him lip combo, So I said ‘Come on, let’s do it.’ Then she discovers what the base of her lip makeup is; It all starts with the pencil with which she outlines them, from the Nyx brand, specifically in the tone Cold Brew, a reddish brown. This is an economical option: the profiler can be purchased for 4.50 euros on the firm’s website. After outlining, with the same pencil, she fills in the corners, but, as she herself admits, without much consideration. “Whatever works best for you, depending on how much time you have,” she says gracefully. Then she blurs that paint with a brush that is “a little terrible” in touches, and insists, “whatever you want, are you late for work? “Calm down, calm down, don’t give him that much.” Because that seems to be the key to her method: adapting everything to her needs.

More information

The next step in her routine is Byredo’s Earth Dust lipstick, which on the Swedish firm’s website It is on sale for 45 euros. The company describes it as “a tone nude pale with a yellow undertone with a satin finish to reflect light and amplify the color and vegan formula.” Rosalía recommends applying it “in touches”, without going overboard in the application of the product.

Next, use one of the best-sellers from the American company Benefit, the Benetint lip tint (25.99 euros at Sephora), which suggests spreading it in the center of the lips and then blending it over the entire surface. In this way, it achieves a gradient effect, with a red center.

To finish off and add shine, use a gloss, specifically one from Kylie Cosmetics, her friend Kylie Jenner’s brand —“the one from Kylie the best,” she overwrites in the video—, which is “medium oily.” It doesn’t specify what tone it is, but on the brand’s website You can purchase these glosses for 17.95 euros.

After revealing the secret of his lip combo, Rosalía assures that she loves to see how people are replicating her lip style, “each one their version, each one in their own way” and she even jokes with the fact that the trend is leading to some of the products, such as lipstick, becoming scarce. from Byredo: “Let’s see if I can find it, because I’ve been told that you have exhausted everything.” And, in fact, many of her followers on TikTok respond by explaining that they are going to purchase the products and test if they achieve the same effect. The singer has always shown that she likes the world of makeup and beauty, even in some of her live Instagram posts she has commented that she would like to have a beauty brand. At the moment she doesn’t have it, but she is a true prescriber.

*All purchase prices included in this article are current as of November 10, 2023.

*Our journalists rigorously and independently recommend products and services that you can purchase on the Internet. Every time you buy through some links added to the text, EL PAÍS may receive a commission. read here our commercial policy.