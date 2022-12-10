After the great crown that he took stray in The Game Awards 2022we decided to pay more honor to the lonely kittens that in one way or another accompany us on the journey of our lives, and as a good otaku, what better way than to give them a space in the anime.

But, it should be mentioned that, we have different styles of animations and kitty personalities that can be projected in the anime industry. I have chosen a few diverse enough, because you will definitely find your most compatible feline companion.

We’ll start with the darker…

Tamala 2010: A punk cat in space — one of the gloomiest kitty anime

Source: Google

Tamala is the protagonist of a very gloomy kitty anime. The animation is cute, but our kitty will be subjected to different kinds of violence as she finds out her past and runs away from her adoptive mother from another world.

The settings are varied and will range from the decadence of cyberpunk cities to a kind of church of some ancestral cult.

Tamala is a film full of mystery, criticism and a lot of violence. Although, of course, it does not leave out the tenderness of a beautiful kitten. She is even considered a cult installment, definitely worth checking out.

Chii’s Sweet Adventure

Source: Madhouse

After losing his mother, Chii will enter the Yamada family. However, as we well know, pets have a special adaptation process, this situation is what will be related in Chii’s anime.

Through him we will live tender adventures of a self-conclusive nature and easy, but flirtatious narrative digestion.

Chii will allow us to live a tender process that will probably help us better understand our feline companions.

cat love

It is an animated movie in which a girl becomes her crush’s pet by accident. Obviously, her crush is a super serious and hermetic guy, so by being her pet —of course, without him knowing it—, the girl will be able to get closer, she will enjoy it while she thinks how to get out of such a mess.

It is available on Netflix.

My roommate is a cat

One of the cutest kitten anime is My roommate is a cat, in it we can hear the voice of a rescued kitten. But, that’s not all, we will have a double narration, which will make everything much more entertaining and tender.

The owner of the kitten does not explain certain things about her behavior, and we can see him trying to understand, for his part, the kitten will be in the same situation. In the end, they always manage to connect and understand each other, so it’s all fun and quite enjoyable.

Also, we can see how a very strong and deep bond is forged with every little action on both sides.

We recommend: Stray: The story of the cat that inspired the video game

She and her cat — cute kitten anime

Source: Makoto Shinkai

Well, now the time for the cutest kittens. Among the catalog of anime that we contemplate —although some are more of a serial format and this one, by the way, a short film—, we give an exemplary place to this installment.

Not only It has a very delicate animation, but the theme is quite responsive. A young woman feels very close company with her cat as she grieves. This is one of the most special kitty anime, as it reaches the deepest strings of our hearts.

she and her cat It is a short full of melancholy and hope. In addition, it was directed by Makoto Shinkai, the director of your nameso you will surely know what to expect.

Haru in the kingdom of cats

Source: Studio Ghibli

In this installment we will have a kind of crossover, if you saw Whispers of the heart by Studio Ghibli.

The protagonist of this film will end up in the world of cats and will see the hierarchies and dangers that exist in it. She will finally break a curse that she was condemned to and she will be able to safely return home.

The film is crossed by the usual tone of studios Ghibli.

kitten anime

It’s always nice to see an anime about kittens, because they make everything more bearable with their purrs —unless you’re team puppies and you’re hating this article. Although some of the narratives that we proposed are denser, others are much more tender, so you know, there is an option for all tastes.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.