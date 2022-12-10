Holland-Argentina, shock brawl: Messi is also involved. The photos

Unprecedented brawl during Holland-Argentina. In the qualifying match for the quarterfinals, the match took an unexpected turn. Everything happens in the 89th minute: a bad entry by Paredes on Ake unleashed the anger of the Dutch bench, who poured onto the pitch to ask for the red card.

The Spanish referee Mateu Lahozalready little appreciated by the players of Louis van Gaal for decisions during the match, he instead only cautioned the Juventus midfielder, who on the occasion also kicked the ball hard towards the opposing bench, causing the situation to escalate.



Thus begins the clash between the players of the two teams, where they are also involved Van Dijk And Messi. Calm returns only after a few minutes. Then, the referee allows 10 minutes of recovery. And the free-kick that led to Weghorst’s 2-2 was conceded in the 100th minute.

In the 103rd minute, when the referee blew his whistle and sent the match to extra time, there was another mini-fight, which was settled however more quickly than the first. Mateu Lahoz also sent Dumfries off in the 121st minute and picked up 15 yellow cards.

Fifa opens two disciplinary proceedings

According to what the Spanish newspaper “Marca” writes, the Disciplinary Commission of Fifa has opened two disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and Holland after analyzing the footage of the fight on the field in the final match valid for the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar.

The proceeding against the Albiceleste football federation concerns possible violations of articles 12 (“misconduct of players and officials”) and 16 (“order and safety in matches”) of the Disciplinary Code, the one against the Dutch Federation for possible violation of article 12 of the Disciplinary Code of the Fifa.

