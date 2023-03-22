many fans of anime who grew up in the 1990s saw Ranma ½the original work of Rumiko Takahashi which, to date, has a good number of followers around the world. The last time we saw the characters of this series was in a short in the form of a special which showed them to us with a much more modern quality.

The thing is, other than that, we don’t have anything new from Ranma ½, even though it could be treated as a remake or at least a remaster for better preservation. Now, this is not to say that nobody is trying to do something else.

The Twitter account that bears the name Ogino is giving us some animation exercises with a CGI sequence where female Ranma fights Shampoo. The first result is interesting and is prior to a serious rendering, because the houses and buildings are not colored in detail.

The end result has all the animation style of the 90’s, but with a slight touch of vaporwave style, which was used a few years ago to make special shorts but with purple colors.

What do you think of this treatment? Would you like to see it in a much more formal product?

Where to watch Ranma ½

Surely you have a long time of not seeing Ranma 1/2… in a legal way and for sure you already got scared by some virus or malware that you took with you. The question is, is there a way to watch this series in a way that you don’t worry about?

The only places online where Ranma is possible are hulu and tubethe point is that both sites are only available in the United States and, unless you have a very good VPN, it will not be possible to access this content that you surely already want to see again.

Finally, the main problem is that the rights to each series are in the hands of someone who paid for them for “x” number of years, or streaming licenses are not available. The variables are many. We’ll see if one day we see these endearing characters from Rumiko Takahashi on, for example, Crunchyroll.

