The world of piracy is no stranger to any business, since there are illegal products that are found on Internet sites, markets, commercial stands and even in certified stores, so it is no longer something so prohibitive. One of the industries mainly affected by this is the anime and manga, since there are many illegal pages that distribute them for free.

A new report was released coming from The Content Overseas Distribution Association, who shared their latest hacking data. It was there that some learned that in 2021 more than 2 trillion yen or $15 billion dollars were lost due to these practices. That’s more than 5 times the record in 2019, and it wants to go higher.

As the report follows up, the rise in piracy is suspected to have been pronounced due to the pandemic. And it is that the confinement made people consume more things on streaming platforms. As is evident, not everyone could pay all to see everything that was on offer, thus accessing the pages with free content.

Within the $15 million lost through the different piracy methods, it is estimated that the biggest losses were for the anime sector, since it is something that attracts more attention. For its part, but not ruled out, the manga is also mentioned, since some download the PDFs and then read them on devices such as iPad.

Via: comic book

editor’s note: Anime piracy has been around for a long time, more so because streaming platforms weren’t there before. I hope all this changes with time.