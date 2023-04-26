Diego Montalbán’s lies are getting closer to being discovered in “At the bottom there is room”! In chapter 205 of the América TV series, the chef would discover the file folder containing the intimate videos of him with Claudia Llanos, who would be about to unleash her revenge against Francesca Maldini. Montalbán’s wife would face her partner for what happened, according to the progress of the new episode. Could it be that the whole truth will finally be uncovered or the ‘Narizón’ will continue to get away with it?

The intimate video of Diego Montalbán

It happened several chapters ago, but it’s still a crucial detail. On the same day as his and Francesca’s wedding anniversary, Diego went to ‘Victoria’s’ house and they were intimate. What he didn’t know is that the ‘Shark’s Look’ recorded the entire act with a hidden camera and secured in a file folder the evidence of his terrible infidelity, which Peter the butler always suspected.

And if that weren’t enough, the chef also lied to his wife to get Claudia a million dollars. The excuse was “to give a donation to a woman named ‘Paquita'”. In reality, it was all about a play by Llanos to get the money from ‘Noni’. This was also recorded. It would only be a matter of time for Montalbán to say goodbye to his future.

Where to see “In the background there is room”?

“Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast on television on América TV from Monday to Friday. You can also watch it online through the América TVGO website, a digital platform that is broadcast simultaneously with television. His official YouTube channel uploads the episodes in two parts after they air.

