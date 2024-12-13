This Thursday, Animario, the International Festival of Contemporary Animation of Madrid, begins one more year, which in its new edition at Cineteca has Poland as a guest country and with 24 titles from fifteen different countries in competition, in addition to four feature films and forty-six short films in parallel sections. From the Quay brothers, masters of stop-motion who will personally attend the premiere of their latest film ‘Sanatorium Under The Sign of the Hourglass’, passing through the premiere of the psychedelic fantasy ‘Rock Bottom’ by María Trénor in the opening session, to the latest works by new and established artists, the festival presents a selection of the most outstanding titles of national and international animation in its different genres, formats and languages. The International Competition has the largest participation to date, expanding its offer from three to four sessions. Featured films include puppet animations such as ‘Adiós’ by José Prats or ‘Beautiful Men’, by Nicolas Keppens, as well as the new short with drawings by Oscar winner Torill Kove, ‘Maybe Elephants’. The winning short films from Annecy, ‘Percebes’, by Alexandra Ramires and Laura Gonçalves, and ’27’, by Flóra Anna Buda, will also be screened. Related news standard Si Cineteca celebrates Christmas with classics of German cinema and films for the whole family Nacho Serrano You can see mythical titles, from ‘Fitzcarraldo’ or ‘Nosferatu’ to ‘Eduardo Scissorhands’, ‘The Ghostbusters’ or ‘Who Killed Roger Rabbit?’ The festival brings together, in four screening sessions open to the public, the 24 titles competing this year in the International Short Film Competition. These works, all of them recommended for people over 18 years of age, are a select sample of current animated cinema with origins as diverse as Belgium, Finland, Venezuela, Mexico, Lithuania or Canada. As for national animation, the section ‘ Spanish Animation Panorama’ brings together nine out-of-competition short films, recommended for people over 16 years of age and in the original version with Spanish subtitles, among which are recent and unpublished works by artists such as Choche Hurtado (‘Sensación’, 2024), Begoña Arostegui (‘El Cambio de Rueda’, 2024), Sam Ortí (‘La valla’, 2024) or Carina Pierro (‘Maleza’, 2023)And, for the first time in Madrid, Animario presents a great retrospective of Polish animation, one of the most audacious cinematography in the world. In the sessions dedicated to Poland, chimeric animation reflects the country’s literary, plastic and musical tradition, through animations signed by pioneers, teachers and young authors. The attendance at the festival of the great master of Polish animation, Jerzy Kucia, to accompany the programming and give a master class to the Madrid public, will allow us to delve deeper into the keys to one of the most valuable films in the history of cinema. With the collaboration of Madrid Film Office, the Animario PRO forum will also be held, aimed at creators working on their first pieces and future professionals in the sector in different roles in the medium. The presentations, talks and round tables scheduled in this forum, all of which are free upon registration, are given by specialists in the creation and production of animated films. This forum, created in 2022, has the collaboration of RTVE this year. In addition, the Family Entertainment section will offer the screening of Sauvages, the second feature film from the director of the award-winning ‘The Life of Zucchini’. It will also screen a selection of cute and fun short films, including ‘El gato Tabby’, from the creators of ‘The Gruffalo’. And on the weekend, family audiences are invited to participate in a workshop, taught by Bárbara Perdiguera and Ignacio Alonso, which will allow them to learn simple animation techniques that can be reproduced at home. MORE INFORMATION The animated film hits Spanish theaters which has made history in Pakistan. As in previous calls, the Festival will screen the finalist films for the Animario Award for Best International Short Film and the Animario Award for Animation Production, and will award the awards corresponding to this edition, with a prize of 5,000 euros and 18,000 euros, respectively.

#Animation #stopmotion #psychedelic #fantasies