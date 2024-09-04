¡Twilight returns! The saga of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen is about to be revived with “Midnight Sun”.

Netflix confirmed that the green light has been given to begin producing the animated series “Midnight Sun” (Midnight Sun) based on the book of the same name by Stephenie Meyerwriter of the saga “Twilight”.

“Midnight Sun” tells the same story as “Twilight”, but from the perspective of Edward Cullen.

The animated production will be in charge of Lionsgateand seek to give a more complete vision of the love of Edward Cullen and Bella Swansince “Twilight” was entirely narrated by Swan.

So far the only confirmed details are that it will be an animated series and distributed by Netflix.

Following the success of the literary saga of “Twilight”, the fifth book “Midnight Sun“It took 12 years to be published, but it was not until 2020 that it finally reached fans of the vampire saga.