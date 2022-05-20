In a large part of the Netherlands, the Friday morning sun is fully present. A lot of rain and possibly thunderstorms will follow from the southwest during the day. In Limburg and East Brabant there is even a chance of a ‘supercell’. “That is the heaviest-caliber thunderstorm,” explains meteorologist Jeroen Elferink of Weerplaza. Locally, heavy wind gusts, hail, a lot of rain and thunderstorms are to be expected.

#Chance #supercell #Limburg #East #Brabant #Heaviest #caliber #thunderstorm