Thursday, February 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Animals Crocodile, a six-year motorcycle tire around its neck in Indonesia: video shows rescue operation

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 8, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The fate of the crocodile, which was in danger of suffocation, had long aroused the sympathy of the locals.

Six A motorcycle tire that had been around for years on a wild crocodile was removed during a rescue operation on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Monday, according to Reuters.

Behind the crocodile rescue operation was a self-taught local animal shelter who tried to catch an animal that had suffered from a tightening ring for several weeks.

The crocodile was eventually trapped as live chickens and ducks as bait. The ring was removed from its neck with a saw.

The video in this article shows the rescue operation.

Animal fate had aroused the sympathy of the locals for a long time. It was feared it would eventually suffocate into a ring that remained small.

The nature conservation authorities have even promised the crocodile helper a reward, the amount of which, however, was not known to Reuters.

The jaws of the crocodile were tightly tied during removal of the ring. Picture: Basri Marzuki / Antara Photo

See also  Person When Bishop Mari Leppänen decided to become a priest, she began receiving calls from an unknown number - At the other end she was told to retreat while she could

The motorcycle tire was sawn off the neck of the crotch. Picture: Wahon / Opn Images

#Animals #Crocodile #sixyear #motorcycle #tire #neck #Indonesia #video #shows #rescue #operation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Super Bowl: how much is the ring that is given to the winning team worth?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.