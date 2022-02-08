Animals Crocodile, a six-year motorcycle tire around its neck in Indonesia: video shows rescue operation

The fate of the crocodile, which was in danger of suffocation, had long aroused the sympathy of the locals.

Six A motorcycle tire that had been around for years on a wild crocodile was removed during a rescue operation on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Monday, according to Reuters.

Behind the crocodile rescue operation was a self-taught local animal shelter who tried to catch an animal that had suffered from a tightening ring for several weeks.

The crocodile was eventually trapped as live chickens and ducks as bait. The ring was removed from its neck with a saw.

It was feared it would eventually suffocate into a ring that remained small.

The nature conservation authorities have even promised the crocodile helper a reward, the amount of which, however, was not known to Reuters.

The jaws of the crocodile were tightly tied during removal of the ring.