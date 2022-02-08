This Sunday, February 13, 2022 will be the Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Tickets for the event are available at prices between 5,800 and 60,000 dollars, that is, between 23 million and 240 million Colombian pesos, according to Ticketmaster.

One of the curiosities that has arisen among users on social networks is related to the prizes that are received for winning the National Football League (NFL, in English).

The first thing they are given is the lombardy trophy, ratifying that they are the winners of the championship. The original award is valued at 50,000 dollars (almost 200 million pesos) and replicas of 1,400 dollars (5.5 million pesos) are produced for team members.

Ring of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winners of Super Bowl LV, in 2021. See also Bimota looks ahead: is the Tesi front swingarm also for adventure and touring? Photo: Instagram @tombrady

Also, as is tradition, players receive a ring which not only means being the winner of the final match but also confirms a seal in the history of that sport in the United States.

Each one is specifically designed for each event and team. In the official website of the league are the images of those delivered in the previous versions.

But how much does it cost? The answer is relative. Various sports web portals estimate that, on average, each ring could cost a few $35,000, that is, about 138 million pesos. About 150 are delivered, according to The Streetwhich would represent an investment of about 5 million dollars (almost 20,000 million pesos).

But that value varies for different reasons. First of all, the design of the element, as some prefer to decorate it with diamonds or precious stones, for example, or have numbers, letters and unique words inscribed on it. Second, the people who wear it: experts say that each ring is valued according to the player or superstar who wears it; there are some that have been valued at up to $250,000 (991 million pesos).

And thirdly, time and inflation are factors that weigh: a ring in 1967 was not the same as in 2021. The prices of materials and the production of each element change like any other good and service every year.

The truth is that, over time, rings have gained relevance among fans and collectors, something that has undoubtedly represented economic gains for the owners of the elements. Players, executives and members of winning teams have managed to certify the originality of the element to sell it for prices that can be up to five times higher than the original.

TIME