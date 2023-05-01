Animal of the week | The name doesn’t make the animal worse, but some names are confusing

Recently we told about the musk ox, which, despite its name, does not produce musk and is not an ox, but a goat animal.

Think of the disappointment if you ordered a musk ox on the Internet and the package revealed only a goat smelling of urine.

What other animals have been named somewhat misleadingly? Let’s see.

My deaf money. I’m not deaf and I can’t afford it. The lizard that lives in Borneo does not have visible ears, but it can still hear, and does not actually belong to the lizard family.

White-tailed deer. Or is it a capricorn after all?

Squid. Haven’t even seen a fish. Of course, you see them every day, but they are in a completely different branch of evolution than fish.

Stink cuckoo. It smells, but it’s not cuckoo. The stomach of this South American bird, also known as the humpback chicken, is in a constant state of fermentation, which creates the characteristic aroma of the animal.

The golden panda, or little panda, or cat bear, is neither a panda, nor a cat, nor a bear.

A blind mouse. Is neither blind nor mouse. The animal has small eyes. A new name has been proposed for this land-threshing miller, “Balkan blind miller”.

Kusimanse. The Mammal Nomenclature Committee’s proposal for the name of the African mongoose has been considered demeaning to the people of Tampere. Another name for the animal is mango, which in turn is a fruit.

Ant cone. There is no cone. Also, an anteater is not a bear.

Snipe. It’s a bird.

Centipede. It was only a couple of years ago that the first species that actually has a thousand legs was found. Others have less.

Rainbow trout. There really is a rainbow trout, and therefore a different animal than salmon (Salmo salar). President Urho Kekkonen came up with the name rainbow salmon at an event of the salmon farmers’ association in Hotel Marski in 1965.

Water meter. Despite its name, this long-legged insect cannot measure water consumption.

Finally positive feedback. Whoever named the platypus has done an excellent job. It lives in water, has a beak, and is an animal.

Brain-teasingly logical!