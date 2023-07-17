Animal of the week | Pompeii’s worm has more hair than the prime minister

In the world there is at least one animal that currently has even hotter spots than the prime minister Petteri Orpolla in the whirlwind of embarrassing government scandals.

In the hot springs of the deep sea lives a creature called the Pompeii worm. Hot broth is constantly raining down its neck and there is a terrible pressure around it.

And you have to get along with all kinds of wonderful living things. The hot springs provide a home for many types of creatures.

It’s pitch black in the deep sea. These things wouldn’t stand the light of day.

Pompeii worm has acquired a position where its rear must withstand seawater.

The worm has decided to live directly on the side of the hot spring in a tight tube so that its rear end is almost caught in the spring. The water at this point can be up to one hundred degrees, i.e. boiling.

One of the undoubted achievements of the Pompeian worm is its very good heat tolerance. No other complex organism tolerates such heat. In general, only bears and some microbes are able to function at even higher temperatures.

Pompeii worm, being a worm, is by definition an invertebrate. Also, it is extremely short-sighted, actually blind. In its habitat, things constantly emerge from the darkness, which will certainly come as a complete surprise to it.

Fortunately, however, the worm knows how to twist itself into different positions in order to adapt.

The scientific name of the creature is Alvinella Pompeja. The name comes from the Alvin submarine, which has creditably mapped what kind of molluscs lurk in the dark. Alvin discovered the hot springs on the sea floor in the 1970s.

The worm itself was found in the foothills of the Galápagos Islands in the 1980s, far from Vesuvius and Pompeii, from which it got its second name.

Hot ones springs are wonderful places. New species are constantly being found in them. Today, it is considered likely that life would have originated in such a source.

Since then, it has developed into a huge variety.