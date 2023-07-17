In the beginning comes hilarity. Alcohol relaxes, reduces inhibitions and even helps in solving problems. However, the central nervous system is already drifting into chaos. Ethanol slips as a simple molecule through the bloodstream to all organs. The strength of the rash depends, among other things, on age, weight, food, medication and tolerance. Gradually, paralysis, nausea and confusion set in. An inexperienced person may lose consciousness when drunk at three per million, while a heavy drinker may still find it a pleasant state. This extensive science story tells how alcohol affects us, why men naturally have more lantrin in their bodies and how you can even die from a hangover.

#Alcohol #hangover #bad #kill #science #story #explains #insidious #alcohol #affects