Of all the lies that advertising has told us, few are as blatant as the bitch pippin packing her suitcase to run away from a home where she was ignored. It was a brilliant idea, like almost all of Toni Segarra’s for Pilar Miró’s RTVE, he intended, paradoxically, for us to watch less television. pippin became a star and received the highest television recognition of the eighties: his sticker on the teleindiscrete. Well-deserved honor, he played something as unnatural for a dog as abandoning his owner.

That year another dog was also the protagonist. In the first campaign against the abandonment of the Affinity Foundation, someone got rid of a mastiff in the middle of nowhere. Stunned, he looked at the camera while a voice reminded us of the obvious: He would never do. In 1988 Spain was the leader in abandonment in Europe. 34 years later we are still in the lead. This scourge is especially suffered by animal shelters, those non-profit organizations to which some suspect huge benefits when they only hoard fleas, debts and stories more depressing than the Filmin catalogue.

The one where I’m a volunteer appeared recently Moon, an elderly pincher who for 15 years was her owner’s only emotional support. When she died, her children took as little time to plunder her property as to get rid of her faithful companion. She was blind, deaf and senile, she arrived with a brief baggage: a faded collar and an exorbitant veterinary bill, because animals age, get sick and spend. She emphasizes the latest campaign of the Junta de Andalucía against abandonment. “Accept the commitment” is his slogan. After more than three decades we still need to be reminded of the basics: they would never leave us behind, only pippinbut only for the demands of the script.

