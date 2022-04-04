In 2003, “Two and a half men” came to television, a series starring Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer, Angus T. Jones, Conchata Ferrellm and in its final stage by Ashton Kutcher.

Fiction led us to meet Charlie Harper, an alcoholic bachelor, a womanizer who lives a life of luxury in Malibu. Everything changes when his younger brother Alan gets divorced and goes to live with him along with his son Jake.

At the time, the series achieved great success on television, which caused not only the viewers’ attention to its plot, but also to each of the cast members. Who won the eyes of the public was Angus T. Jones, a young actor who plays Jake. What happened to him?.

A Hollywood life that could not have a future

Two and a Half Men was one of the most popular series in 2003. Angus T. Jones was one of its protagonists. Photo: Warner Channel

He was the teen of the moment in 2003, but Angus T. Jones quit acting at the height of his success to follow a very different path than many expected.

With several minor roles, Jones became the highest-paid child actor on television in 2010, at just 17 years old, when his contract on “Two and a Half Men” netted him $10.6 million over the next two seasons. This amounted to $410,000 per half-hour episode for an average of 22 episodes per season, according to People.

Despite the money he earned, Jones began to distance himself from the series and his co-stars. By 2012, and to everyone’s surprise, he publicly announced that he had become a devout Christian, that he no longer wanted to appear on the show and asked not to see it.

Angus T. Jones former member of “Two and a half men”. Photo: diffusion

“I became very interested in the Bible, I looked for churches and I met many people who went there. I listened to good sermons, but I still couldn’t find myself. A friend took me to a church where I connected with the people, with the message, and decided to continue, ”the extortor shared in a video for the Forerunner Church YouTube account as he spoke of his religious awakening.

Back then, controversy over his comments led to Charlie Sheen publicly endorsing him and blaming show creator Chuck Lorre for creating a “toxic environment” on set.

“The Angus T. Jones that I knew and still love is not the same Angus T. Jones that I saw in the Forerunner interview,” the actor told TMZ, adding, “I challenge anyone to spend 10 years under Chuck Lorre and not suffer. some kind of emotional tsunami.” Sheen went on to call Jones a “good guy” during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, adding that he didn’t think he was “making a bad decision, but rather “maybe he’s influenced by some other beliefs.”

After a while, Jones’ opinion changed and he would return as a guest for the show until its end in 2014. At the time, he told Entertainment Weekly that he “had a doomsday with his thinking and today he enjoys where he is.” .

Angus T. Jones away from television and especially from the cameras

After walking away from the show, things began to change for Angus. He began studying at the University of Colorado for a minor in environmental studies, but at the end of his freshman year, he switched to Jewish studies. He was last heard from in 2016, where it was reported that he landed a job as president of Tonite, a multimedia company founded by P. Diddy’s son, Justin Combs.