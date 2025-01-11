The gap that the ‘Dani Olmo case’ has opened between LaLiga and the Higher Sports Council, which granted this Wednesday the precautionary measure to Barça to register the footballer, is increasingly deeper: Javier Tebas, head of the national competition, has once again shown its anger with the CSD’s decision responding with a dart to the statements of his presidentJosé Manuel Rodríguez Uribes.

“We jurists know that Law is made up of rules, principles, values ​​and rights. Also of forms and procedures and, before that, of powers. Well: When serious indications of nullity are observed in a decision, the first thing is to avoid damage. Primum non nocere“said the leader of the organization through his social networks.

A few words to which Tebas wanted to respond, placing special emphasis on knowledge of the regulations and how the competition works: “Those of us who are lawyers and make decisions know that, in this case, it is essential that before acting in situations of this caliber , the operation of economic control, prior visa and definitive license is thoroughly understoodalso guaranteeing a hearing for all parties involved.

“Likewise, it is essential to analyze, in the context of the periculum in morawhat is the general interest and how the integrity of the competition is protected,” the leader insisted, stressing that, “without these essential elements, decisions run the risk of being wrong and generating very negative consequences for the integrity of the competition“.

Finally, the president of LaLiga pointed out that “rigor and transparency must always be the basis of any action of this type”, and he threw a dart at the CSD to finish his message: “Hurry is never a good advisor”.

Tebas already criticized the CSD’s decision this Thursday, of which he considered that “many things are surprising”, highlighting among them “the speed of the process.” “An unusual speed that did not give rise to either LaLiga or the RFEF”he lamented.





The head of the national competition also showed his surprise at the “forgetfulness of previous resolutions“, both from the CSD itself and from the ordinary justice system”, when granting the precautionary measure to Barça, and the declaration of the lack of competence of the Monitoring Commission, which, in his opinion, “demonstrates a profound lack of knowledge about how prior visas and quasi-definitive licenses are managed“.