Angola is one of the main countries in Africa focused on oil production | Photo: Idrees Mohammed/EPA/EFE

The government of Angola, one of the largest oil producers in Africa, announced this Thursday (21) the country's withdrawal from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).

The Angolan Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, made the announcement during an ordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers, led by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço. “We don’t want to be in organizations to enter mute and leave silent, but rather to be active and contribute,” said Azevedo, quoted by state media Angola newspaper.

“When we see that our contributions do not lead to any tangible results, then we are not doing anything in this organization,” added the minister, whose country joined OPEC in 2007.

Angola's departure will leave the organization, founded in 1960 and led by Saudi Arabia, with 12 members. Until now, OPEC represented 30% of world oil production.