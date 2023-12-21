“Technology with soul” would be the motto of Telefónica, which turns 100 years old in 2024, and its president, José Luis Álvarez Pallete – extreme thinness of runner conscientious, deep and dark circles under his eyes as the ultimate person in charge of a company so important that it is a matter of permanent State—he repeats with the skill of someone who transmits a slogan even if it does not seem like it on a stage, that of the 21st century headquarters of his company, which is a hymn to the quantum atom in a universe connected without cables, represented by two dancers who are silver bubbles on a stage in front of a giant interactive and hyperactive screen, surrounded by cyclists, maximum representatives of the oldest sport, that of resistance and fighting. agony The dividend will come in addition.

If they are not the soul, yes, at least, the racing heart and the tense muscle, flesh and bone. They are Enric Mas, Nairo Quintana, Oier Lazkano, Iván Romeo, each one, a culture, a sediment, a dream. They all arrive in Madrid after 12 days concentrated in Calp, enlightened by a motivational talk on the last day of Juan Carlos Unzue, the former Barça and Sevilla footballer who fights against ALS, the incurable motor neuron disease that slowly paralyzes his body and enlivens the spirit, the soul.

It is the presentation of Movistar, the best Spanish cycling team, the only one in the WorldTour, the Cycling Champions League that admits only 18 squads, which will begin its 14th season in 2024 sponsored by Telefónica.

The cost of a WorldTour team has grown so much – the latest data provided by the International Cycling Union (UCI) indicates that the total official budget of the 18 teams amounts to 500 million euros, about 28 million on average per team, with differences notable among them, between the 20 million of the less gifted, like Astana, and the more than 40 of the almighty trio, UAE, Jumbo (now Visma) and Ineos—which, despite having the best possible sponsor, the Eusebio Unzue's team cannot compete with the biggest clubs with its budget. With the desired possibility of a second sponsor far away, the team did not even have the financial capacity to sign Carlos Rodríguez, the star of the future in the Tour, who preferred to continue with Ineos, a setback that, paradoxically, was a good thing. Making a virtue of necessity – if we can't sign figures, let's create them – the team has increased the budget, the ambition and up to 10 the number of specialists – biomechanics, nutritionists, analysts, trainers – in the performance department, previously marginal, directed by Iván Velasco and Xabier Muriel.

“It is the only worthwhile path, not only to achieve good results, but to make the young riders we have grow,” explains Iván Velasco, who talks about the magnificent potential of some of the 10 signings of the year, such as the Spanish Pelayo Sánchez and Carlos Canal, or the great step forward that Oier Lazkano continues to take or the great leap of Iván Romeo, who surprises himself with the capacity of his engine, even greater than he believed. “We thus enter into the same dynamic as the leading teams and we also make the runners feel more motivated and committed.”

One of the new coaches is David Barranco, doctor in Sports Sciences and professor at the European University of Madrid. “Movistar had an image of a somewhat traditional team on these issues. With the new group we have taken a small step forward in matters such as nutrition, performance analysis, work in the wind tunnel with material, bicycles, fabrics, control of small details, marginal gains,” explains Barranco, who is the coach assigned to Nairo Quintana upon his return to the team. “The progress in all fields is unstoppable. News does not stop emerging. It is almost impossible to stay up to date. Except for the portents, there is so much equality between the runners, a matter of seconds, that every smallest detail is important. “It's about scraping watts from every possible place.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.