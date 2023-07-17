Angie Jibaja She stays away from television, but she made news again when referring to her children, whom she has not seen for a long time. The popular ‘Tattoo Girl’ takes refuge in God and waits for the divine work so that this bad moment passes very soon and she can have them again in her arms. In addition, in her publication, the former reality girl also shared a series of old photos, for example, of the times she was pregnant and of her children.

What did Angie Jibaja say about her children?

The model expressed her deep sadness at not being able to share with her minor children, who today are under the guardianship of their father, Jean Paul Santa María. “I don’t know how much longer I can endure, not being able to see them or talk to them. They taught me the meaning of true love. I miss you so much. I want to see them, hug them, kiss them, watch them play, watch them while they sleep, hear their laughter, look into their eyes. My only family. My heart tries to be okay, but I only survive hoping to see them again,” she said.

In the extensive text, Angie Jibaja also named God and asked that her ordeal pass soon. “Jehovah, everything is in your hands. I trust in you, that you are a just God, that only you know the truth. Direct the human authorities to act justly,” he added.

Angie Jibaja’s Instagram post. Photo: Instagram/Angie Jibaja

Jean Paul Santa María prohibited Angie Jibaja from seeing her children?

Jean Paul Santa Maria He spoke with “America Today” about Angie Jibaja and ruled out having prohibited her from seeing her children. “I have never forbidden them to see her or speak to her; on the contrary, we did what we could to foster the bond. It got to a point where we understood that more than doing something good, we were already going to a point of putting pressure on kids to do something they didn’t want to do,” she added.