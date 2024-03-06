Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz They embark on the exciting adventure of becoming parents. Both are preparing for the arrival of their first child, and with love and dedication. Between tender cravings and preparations, the couple was eager and happy to welcome the new member of the family. The expectation grows as they share this beautiful experience with their followers.

What were Angie Arizaga's first cravings?

During your pregnancy, Angie Arizaga experienced specific cravings that reflect the changes and preferences common at this stage. One of his first cravings was fresh fruit juice.. This craving was revealed by Jota Benz through social networks, in which she also stressed the importance of attending to these small requests that contribute to the well-being of the future mother.​.

These cravings are common during pregnancy and reflect changes in the body and dietary preferences that may arise. Angie's preference for drinks made with real fruits instead of processed or packaged juices underscores the quest for more natural nutrition during pregnancy

What was Angie Arizaga's pregnancy announcement like?

Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz They announced their pregnancy and managed to thrill their followers with a sweet message shared on social networks on Saturday, March 2. In this announcement, Angie expressed her feelings about motherhood and the difficulties she faced before being able to confirm her pregnancy. She talked about the negative tests, the moments of patience and internal healing, until the long-awaited news finally arrived.

On the other hand, Jota Benz also shared her excitement through a touching message, referring to the baby as the love of their lives.. The couple expressed their joy and mixed feelings upon receiving the news, highlighting the love and special connection they share.

Angie and Jota shared a tender photo through Instagram. Photo: Instagram/Angie Arizaga

Why did Angie Arizaga say that getting pregnant was difficult?

Angie Arizaga revealed that she was facing difficulties getting pregnant due to a lower back problem, which required specific treatment and a lot of rest, something that her busy work schedule did not allow. Although she wanted to become a mother, she mentioned that it was not the right time, because she had a relatively recent relationship with Jota Benz, and that she was focused on her professional and entrepreneurial commitments.

Additionally, his participation in physical activities was limited due to his lower back injury, which also affected his ability to participate in certain 'This is War' events.

