On February 9, Izvestia correspondent Emil Timashev showed the life of the Russian military in the Novaya Kakhovka region and spoke about the service of the fighters on the left bank of the Dnieper.

From the position of the military, a view of the right bank opens up, which makes the place quite dangerous due to the likely arrival of shells from the Ukrainian side. The footage shows the trenches, which are reinforced with sandbags. The soldiers also have a field kitchen with a table, TV and gas stove. There was a cake on the table – the military celebrated the birthday of a colleague.

“There are stoves, single-burner, gas. We watch TV at dinner, cutlery is different. It was our friend’s birthday today, so they celebrated with a cake, ”said the military man.

There is also a teddy bear inside, which is jokingly referred to as a mascot.

Earlier, on January 30, Izvestia correspondent Denis Kulaga showed the situation in the forest near Kremennaya. Projectiles are always ready, because orders for targets come quickly and require lightning-fast reactions. According to a soldier of the Armed Forces of Russia (RF Armed Forces), with whom the correspondent managed to talk, artillery strikes 90% of the indicated targets.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

