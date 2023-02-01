The intimate goalkeeper Ángelo Campos, who trains in the preseason, finds himself in the eye of the storm after being caught with mysterious young women.

“Love and Fire” released the compromising video of the Alianza Lima goalkeeper Angelo Campos with two women at a meeting where his wife was not present. As could be seen in the images broadcast by the Willax Television program, the goalkeeper was very close to the girls, who made him drink bottled wine, denoting great complicity. Later, he was caught very “close” to one of the young women, with whom he would later also be seen leaving the place and leaving with her in a van.

Faced with this embarrassing episode, a reporter from “Amor y Fuego” approached the wife of fields, who, surprised at first, refused to testify. “We wanted to show you some images of Ángelo from yesterday morning, I don’t know if you are aware that he has been in an activity with some girls, having a few drinks, with some friends (…) In any case, confirm if it is him,” asked the communicator, to which Yharif Figueroa responded at the insistence. “Yes, yes it is him”.

At another time, Yharif Figueroa confirmed that he does live with the ‘blue and white’ goalkeeper; However, he did not want to declare more about it.

Ángelo Campos would have arrived at his house at 3 in the morning

It was also possible to learn that, according to the report broadcast on said television program, the goalkeeper would have returned home at 3 in the morning, after leaving one of his friends at his home, with whom he shared drinks that night. .

It is important to note that the 2023 season of the Peruvian soccer League 1 has not yet started due to the demonstrations that are taking place in the interior of the country and the problems over television rights.

Ángelo Campos and the changes he made to his Instagram after ampay broadcast

Now, the player who is in the eye of the storm has decided to limit his comments on his Instagram account to avoid a wave of criticism.