Angelique Boyer continues with her brilliant artistic career and as the protagonist of soap operas she will soon start recording a new one with which she will surely give something to talk about, because it is historical and “of witchcraft”.

In the new version of ‘The strange return of Diana Salazar’, a story starring Lucía Méndez in the eighties, the character played by both is “burned alive”, because Leonor de Santiago is accused of being a witch at the time of the inquisition.

Angelique will play Leonor de Santiago, the same character that Mrs. Méndez played in the aforementioned story produced by Carlos Téllez for Televisa, and in the plot they accuse her of practicing witchcraft, that’s why they take her to the stake.

Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli, a couple in real life, will star in a new version of ‘The strange return of Diana Salazar’. Instagram photo

In the plot of ‘The strange return of Diana Salazar’ the theme of reincarnation is also contemplated, for which Leonor de Santiago reincarnates three hundred years later in the skin of Diana Salazar and around her, a love story that combines the past with the present is woven.

Angelique shared days ago that she is happy to be the protagonist of the new version of “The strange return of Diana Salazar” and her partner in it will be Sebastián Rulli, her partner in real life.

The new version of said telenovela is contemplated for the TelevisaUnivision ViX streaming service in 2024 and at the moment it is unknown who produces it and also who is part of the cast.

Angelique Boyer has just been seen on channel 2 of Televisa with her performance in ‘El amor invencible’, a production by Juan Osorio in which she performed with Arcelia Ramírez, Danilo Carrera, Leticia Calderón and Daniel Elbitar.

