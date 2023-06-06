One of the most used means to make all kinds of purchases in recent years are the e-commerce platforms. And among the e-commerce options, it stands out Amazonso we will tell you right away 3 high-end cell phones that you can find at a discount.

First of all, it will be necessary to make it clear that, due to the fact that the Hot Sale 2023 In Mexico, some of the smartphones that we will mention may only have the discount during said digital sales event, which began on May 29 and will end this Tuesday, June 6.

Now, as we mentioned before, in recent years, one of the most used buying and selling options by people at an international level is electronic commerce platforms.

And, in this sense, Amazon has become one of the favorites of those who frequently go to e-commerce to make their purchases, especially technological products.

One of the most purchased items in the technology area on Amazon are cell phones, since in this ecommerce you can find a wide variety of low-end, mid-range, and high-end cell phones. In addition, there are smartphones of all brands, from iPhone, Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, Huawei and more.

In this sense, we set ourselves the task of finding three high-end cell phones that are currently on sale on Amazon, and we will tell you their characteristics and prices below.

Oneplus 11 5G

With an offer price for the Hot Sale of 16 thousand 999 pesos on Amazon, the OnePlus 11 offers a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO screen, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It also has 8/16 RAM memories GB, and 128GB/256GB storage. For its part, its front camera is 16 MP, and its main camera is 50 MP. Its operating system is OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 and it has a 5,000 mAh battery.

OnePlus with promotion on Amazon/photo: screenshot

SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 Ultra

Priced at a discount of 18,379 on Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, as well as a 2.8GHz Exynos 2200 processor/AMD GPU. In addition, its RAM memories are 8 and 12 GB, while the storage ones are 128, 256, 512 GB and 1 TB. Its cameras, the main one of 108 MP, and the front one of 40 MP. It has the Android 12 operating system and One UI 4.1, coupled with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Samsung with promotion on Amazon/photo: screenshot

HUAWEI P60 Pro

Finally, with a discounted price of 21,299 pesos on Amazon, the Huawei P60 Pro comes equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED screen, as well as a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G operating system. In addition, it has 8 and 12 GB RAM memories, and 256 and 512 GB storage. Its cameras, the main one of 48 MP, and the front one of 13 MP. In addition to this, it has a 4,815 mAh battery.