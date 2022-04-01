“I’m praying for the end of the war”: Angelina Jolie visits Ukrainian refugee children in Italy and hospitalized in the Roman pediatric hospital

Finding himself on a visit to Italy these days, the Hollywood star Angelina Jolie he took the opportunity to once again demonstrate his more benevolent human side. In fact, she went to the Bambino Gesù hospital in the capital, to visit Ukrainian refugee children hospitalized in Rome.

Since last February 24, the Western world is no longer the same. Putin’s Russian army invaded Ukraine and started bombing which caused and still is causing thousands of deaths and injuries.

Millions of people, overnight, found themselves without a home, without a loved one, without the possibility of receiving adequate care. These conditions, together with the fear, which led many to leave the country for seek refuge somewhere else.

The United Nations Agency recently stated that the Ukrainian refugee crisisis the most serious in history after the Second World War.

4 million Ukrainians have fled their country and another 6.5 million find themselves displaced within the borders, but still escaped from their homes.

The most disturbing data concerns precisely the children. The same Agency also stated that more than half some Ukrainian children had to leave their homes.

Angelina Jolie’s gesture

Action is taking place from around the rest of the world unprecedented hospitality and charity. Italy is also taking care of hosting as many war refugees as possible and among these there are also many children.

In the hospital Infant Jesus of Romefor example, 31 children are hospitalized who are receiving the best care in the hospital of the capital due to previous illnesses or to have been injured in the conflict.

Two days ago, these babies received a nice one surprise from a woman who, now as in the past, has not missed an opportunity to show how big her heart is.

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, ex-wife of Brad Pitt, visited them as a gift hugs and smiles and showing his greatest closeness to this people.

Interviewed, she reported: