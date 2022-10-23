Bad as she was, Angela van den Berg (30) reported to the hospital a year and a half ago. Less than 24 hours later she was on the brink of death; so fast and hard struck a rare disease. With everything she had in her, she fought to become somewhat of the ‘old’ Angela again. “I can’t leave my three beautiful girls alone.”
Cock Rijneveen
Latest update:
07:46
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss out on any of the stars.
#Angela #paralyzed #hours #rare #disease #thought #hes #crazy #daughters
Leave a Reply