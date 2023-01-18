THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 03:11 PM



Ángela Molina, from the Sol de Cehegín bar, will represent the Region of Murcia in the first edition of the official tapas and pinchos championship ‘Hostelería de España’. The contest will be held on January 23 and 24 during the Madrid Fusión international gastronomy congress, an event that brings together the different championships in the country.

«Ángela will be a magnificent representative of our Region in this important event for the Spanish hotel industry, where the best chefs in this discipline will be. Murcian cuisine is in very good hands with the Sol bar”, highlighted Jesús Jiménez, president of the Regional Federation of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs (HoyTú).

34 participants



There are 34 catering establishments participating in this competition, whose representatives will participate in a first phase to be held on Monday, January 23. Each contestant will have 30 minutes to prepare and plate the tapa or skewer, which may be hot or cold.

At the end, an expert jury will choose six chefs who will play the grand final the following day. The qualification of the dishes will be based on criteria of adequacy to the format of the tapa or skewer, flavor and texture, originality, presentation, usability for the catering establishment, use of native or traditional product and suggestion of pairing.