EIt only briefly attracted attention when it was announced at the beginning of the month that Angela Merkel would now also withdraw from the Konrad Adenauer Foundation. Allegedly there were still efforts to persuade her to remain on the board of the CDU-affiliated KAS. But Merkel doesn't want any more. She declined to become honorary chairman of the CDU, and she did not appear at the most recent federal party conference, nor at the state party conference of the CDU in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, where her constituency was for decades. People hardly ask her anymore whether she would like to come here or give a welcoming speech there, because the answer is already clear: no.

Those in the CDU who can still get to them are always hearing the same thing: Meetings are not possible at the moment, the book has priority. Merkel is writing her memories with her closest confidante, her long-time office manager Beate Baumann. She is working on the image of her chancellorship that she wants to see in the history books. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began just two and a half months after Merkel left office, the pressure to quickly present one's own view of things has increased significantly. The questions are becoming more urgent as to whether the woman who had such a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin as no other politician in the Western world has overlooked something that she should have recognized. Whether she didn't draw the consequences that she should have drawn.