Being nervous to speak and sing in front of an audience is a natural part of many people, and singers are no exception. Artists constantly comment that despite the years they have performing before thousands or millions of people, they always experience some nervousness. In this sense the singer Angela Aguilar ha revealed one of their secrets best kept for not feel nervous in front of the public Or at least minimize them.

In this sense Angela Aguilar, who on July 20, 2023 hosted the Premios Juventud, knows what a commitment of this type is, as well as the pressure and nerves that singing in front of thousands of people can imply. That is why the interpreter of “tell me how you want” and “what agony” revealed what is your secret so as not to feel nervous in front of the public.

The daughter of the singer Pepe Aguilar and granddaughter of the renowned Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre comes from an outstanding dynasty within the Mexican regional, that does not totally exclude her from ever experiencing a sensation as human as nerves. Although Angela herself says that she doesn’t regularly feel nervous before singing, she confesses that she does perform a kind of mantra before going on stage, which she believes would help her calm down.

What is Ángela Aguilar’s secret to not feeling nervous/ Photo: Instagram @angela_aguilar_

“Regularly I don’t get nervous, (but I do) warm up my voice before going out to sing, because this is live… (But before going on stage) I meditate. I feel that the make-up It also helps me a lot, it’s like my Superman cape. The dresses They are my disguise and I ask for 5 or 10 minutes completely alone to be able to concentrate and give a better intention,” she revealed. Angela Aguilar.

The artist interviewed by the influencer Marko, before going on stage at Premios Juventud, shared that in reality her kind of mantra or secret to remain calm and without nerves in front of the public has to do with a previous meditation, putting on makeup, having some time alone and wearing her striking dresses that make her enter as a ‘character’ so to speak.

This is how Ángela Aguilar manages to put her feelings in tune to always give her best performance in front of the public and, incidentally, keeps her nerves balanced.

