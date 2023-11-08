Wednesday, November 8, 2023, 3:36 p.m.



| Updated 5:17 p.m.

Ángel Fernández Chico has been named the new area director of BBVA in the Region of Murcia, after also being appointed director of BBVA in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. The manager now reaches an area with more than 228,000 clients, of which 75% are digital, and replaces Juan Pablo López Teruel, who now takes on the position of Area Director of BBVA in Valencia-Castellón.

Ángel Fernández (Madrid, 1973) has a degree in Economics and Business Sciences from the Autonomous University of Madrid and has been linked to BBVA for more than 26 years. He joined the entity in 1997 and, from there, he acquired new skills that led him to occupy different directorates and positions of responsibility in the Eastern Territorial and Eastern Regional Directorates of BBVA. To date, he led the area of ​​this banking entity in the province of Tenerife.

The new director will lead the business area that includes the Region of Murcia and has 63 offices. His focus at this stage will be on expanding BBVA’s leadership in the Region’s transition towards a decarbonized, more sustainable and inclusive economy to contribute to the economic growth of the Community.

