The president of the institution, Márcio Lima Leite, said that there is “opportunity” for growth in the segment

the president of anfavea (National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers), Márcio Lima Leite, denied this Wednesday (22.Mar.2023) that there will be mass layoffs in the sector. At least 4 automakers paralyzed activities and announced collective vacations for various reasons: volkswagen, hyundai, GM It is Stellantis.

“I don’t believe [em demissões em massa]. We have a very large opportunity for growth, and this has been shown even with exports, the local market. What limited our growth were semiconductors and today the reality is that the semiconductor crisis is behind us”said in an interview with journalists.

Leite spoke on the subject after meeting with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. He did not estimate the return of activities.

The president of Anfavea said that the meeting with Haddad he was “very productive”. On the occasion, he presented a study on operating costs.

“These are short, medium and long-term measures to reduce the Brazil cost, such as reducing bureaucracy in the system, some administrative rule that has already lost its meaning due to technological evolution”said Leite.

The suggestions serve to ensure the competitiveness of the sector, according to the leader of Anfavea. “The government is aware of the reality of the sector, but short-term measures were not discussed”he added.

Priorities

Sérgio Lima Leite stated that the focus of the sector is the exports and regulatory convergences. The president of Anfavea mentioned the possibility of granting tax credits to make the automobile segment advance.

“The sector, for example, today has R$ 15 billion in tax credits that could be used in investment, in job creation and today the money is not making the economy go round”he said.

He also advocated encouraging the purchase of new vehicles: “Two and a half years ago, the market [automobilístico] sold 70% in installments and 30% in cash. This month, we are selling 70% in cash and 30% in installments. What does that mean? That this consumer disappeared and he is going to the used market. We have to pay special attention to bring this market back to high levels.”

Lima Leite also said that there is support from the sector for tax reform. “We support tax reform vehemently. We understand that tax reform is important for the country and consequently for the sector. We try to bring some suggestions and contributions, but always respecting the proposed text”he declared.