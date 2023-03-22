The new assignment

During the weekend valid for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, in the box of Mercedes the former F1 driver appeared for the first time Jerome d’Ambrosio as his new role as Youth program manager of the Brackley team. The 37-year-old Belgian, who also boasts three Formula E victories in his career, was promoted in recent days by the Anglo-German team to this position, alongside Gwen Lagrue (who has been involved in the management of young drivers for some time) and replacing one of James’ duties Vowles before the latter became the new Williams team principal.

Immediately the first entries

It is precisely around the figure of the British engineer that attention was immediately focused on d’Ambrosio’s potential future in Mercedes, despite being one of the latest arrivals. Vowles, as admitted in the past by Wolff himself, had in fact been indicated as the possible replacement of the Austrian manager as Mercedes team principal. Now, one wonders if this position could one day be occupied by d’Ambrosio, who had also collaborated with Susie Wolffwife of the 51-year-old Viennese and current managing director of the F1 Academy, in her previous experience in the Venturi team in Formula E.

The ‘Marko’ of Mercedes

Regarding the current role of the former Virgin and Lotus driver, Wolff explained in more detail what his duties will be: “He is managing the young driver program in close collaboration with Gwen, who has successfully run it for the last few years – he explained to the microphones of Autosport – with Gwen’s team we do grassroots motorsports, starting with the early stages of go-karting, and this is where Gwen is very active, and it was him who worked with James. Now, within the Brackley facility, it is Jerome who took matters into his own hands and he’s looking at things after everything James has done, beyond his strategy work. So I see Jerome growing within the organization. I’ve known him for a long time, because when he was in Renault Driver Development, I thought I could bet on him. So it’s about 15 or 20 years ago, and then we saw him again when he left the program ”.

All still to be evaluated

Regarding the rumors about his future as Mercedes team principal, Wolff has never spoken of this hypothesis, while not hiding the opportunity for d’Ambrosio to play a more responsible role within the team in the coming years: “I met him as a driver, but never from a human and managerial point of view – he added – when Susie offered him the chance to move out of the car into a managerial role, he jumped at it and they became a strong competitive pairing which led the team to a runners-up finish in the Formula E championship. I think he has the know-how to have been a top-level driver. He was the go-kart world champion. He has been in F1 and, on the other hand, has the skills of a manager. Where this will take him is still in its infancy today. He is moving into pilot development and administrative functions. We’ll see where it goes“.