Every year, Google usually releases new updates to Android and also the acquaintances security patches, which allow correcting certain problems that devices may be exposed to if cyberattacks are involved.

On January 4, the company published the security bulletin for the month of January. East document “It contains details of the security vulnerabilities that affect Android devices,” they explain.

The new update (2022-01-01) aims to correct the problems detailed there.

“The most serious of these problems is a high security vulnerability in the Android runtime that could allow a local attacker to bypass memory constraints to gain access to additional permissions, “explains Android.

“The exploitation of many problems in Android it is hampered by improvements in the latest versions of the Android platform. We recommend that all users update to the latest version whenever possible, “they add.

At the moment you should know that this update is only available for download in the Google Pixel from Pixel 4. Because the company notifies these changes in advance to partners such as Huawei, LG, Motorola, Nokia or Samsung, the latter already has the option to download it.

From Android they also say that “devices with Android 10 and later can receive security updates.”

