A right winger is what Santiago Solari has asked for the most from America since he arrived at the club, however, for different reasons the board of the Coapa team has not complied with the request of the Argentine coach, even this market has given him players He did not request and have postponed the arrival of the pieces the former Real Madrid coach requires.
Once again, America is experiencing headaches to sign the winger on the right, because although they had a long list of options, as the market progresses this is drastically reduced, now, who seemed almost closed, it seems that it will be another frustrated signing, It is about the Uruguayan Brian Ocampo, whose signature seems not to arrive.
Press close to América confirms that the negotiation is on the tightrope against the eagles, despite being a free agent, both Nacional and the player’s agent want to fill their pockets with tickets at the expense of the Coapa nest box and have hands in the negotiation, when everything indicated that it was the simple signing of a free agent. There are still several weeks on the market and it seems that those in the capital will have to look for new options because Ocampo is a hopeless case.
