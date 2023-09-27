Google systematically releases new updates for Android Auto. They are important because they allow users to benefit from last news and ensure that the app works properly. Usually, updates are released automatically across the Google Play Store or they can be downloaded manually.

Android Auto 10.5 update

L’latest version of Android Auto is 10.5following the previous version 10.4.

There Android Auto version 10.5 is available for all compatible Android devices. To check the compatibility of your device, follow these steps: Open the Settings app on your phone and select “System” > “About phone”. If your device has an Android version equal to or higher than Android 10, then it is compatible with Android Auto.

To update Android Auto, go to the Play Store on your phone and search for “Android Auto“. If an update is available, you’ll see an “Update” button next to the app. Click on it to start the update process.

Here is detailed information on Android Auto version 10.5:

Version: 10.5

10.5 Release date: July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Compatibility: Android 10 and later

This new version features several new features and improvements, including:

New User Interface Design: the user interface has been completely redesigned to offer a more modern and intuitive look.

the user interface has been completely redesigned to offer a more modern and intuitive look. New Search Function: you can quickly find the apps and content you want with this new search feature.

you can quickly find the apps and content you want with this new search feature. New Way to View Traffic Information: traffic information is now more detailed and informative, including information on travel time and traffic congestion.

traffic information is now more detailed and informative, including information on travel time and traffic congestion. New Support for Messaging Apps: Android Auto now further supports messaging apps, allowing users to communicate without having to touch the phone.

Android Auto now further supports messaging apps, allowing users to communicate without having to touch the phone. New Support for Music Streaming Apps: you can stream your favorite music without interrupting your drive, thanks to new support for music streaming apps.

Additionally, this version includes major stability and performance improvements, ensuring a smoother and more reliable experience when using the app.

What are the App updates for?

Android Auto updates are new versions of the Android Auto software, which is designed to integrate your Android device with the infotainment system of the car. These updates may include a variety of improvements, including:

New features: Updates may introduce new features and improvements to the overall user experience. For example, new navigation options, advanced voice controls or an improved user interface. Bug fixes: Android Auto developers are constantly trying to fix any issues or bugs that may occur in the application. Updates often include fixes for known issues or to improve system stability. Compatibility with new devices: Updates can ensure compatibility with new phone models, infotainment systems, or cars so you can use Android Auto seamlessly with newer devices. Safety: Updates may include security patches to protect your system from potential threats or vulnerabilities. Performance optimization: Android Auto can be optimized to run faster and more efficiently across various devices and car systems.

The advice is to regularly update the Android Auto app

How to update Android Auto

The Android Auto update is performed automatically in background when the phone is connected to a net Wifi. To check if an update is available, open Play Store and search for “Android Auto”. If an update is available, there is an “Update” button, which must be selected to install the update.

Manual update

If you want to manually install the Android Auto update, you can download the APK files from the website of APKMirror. To do this, follow these steps:

Go to the APKMirror website. Search for “Android Auto”. Select the latest APK version. Tap the “Download” button. Once you download the APK file, install it on your phone.

Problems with Android Auto update

If you’re having trouble updating Android Auto, there are a few simple steps to consider. First of all you need to make sure you are connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. A reliable connection can make all the difference when it comes to downloading and installing updates.

In case of problems with the update, one of the operations to do is to uninstall and reinstall the app

Furthermore, you need to check that your phone is equipped with thelatest version of the Android operating system. Updating your phone to the latest version can fix many compatibility and performance issues. If the problems persist, there may be a solution uninstall and reinstall the Android Auto app. This can help restore any corrupt configurations or problems in the app itself.

Latest Android Auto update

The latest version, the 10.5 (or more precisely 10.5.6338), does not introduce significant changes. The main difference compared to Android Auto 10.4 seems to be the appearance of a bugs while driving, which causes temporary loss of GPS signal not just for Google Mapsbut also for Waze. In this situation, both navigators will freeze for a few moments, and then resume their function.

