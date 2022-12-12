A character that came to stay dragonball It is Android No. 18 or simply Android 18, to the point of not only having a presence in various products but also in fan art and cosplay.

Although she began her journey in the series as an antagonist and sought to eliminate Goku, things changed very quickly. Especially because of the threat represented by the fearsome Cell, which she sought to absorb along with her brother.

In the end, that did happen but she ended up expelled from her body after a strong attack that this enemy received. Krillin was the one who took advantage of this opportunity to save her and prevent her from suffering any harm.

When she woke up, she didn’t quite know what to think of this friend of Goku’s. But over time the two began a relationship and formed a happy and very solid couple. It is something that has delighted the fans.

It is due to the above that this powerful android is still very present in the series of dragonball. To the degree of participating in the Tournament of Force and being a key player in the defense of his own universe.

At present it is difficult to conceive the series without the presence of Krillin’s wife. For what was mentioned before and much more Android 18 is the great favorite of the fans, so there is no shortage of cosplayers who dedicate at least one cosplay to her.

Android 18 in a cosplay from Dragon Ball’s past

The Android 18 cosplay that we bring you this time is a contribution by Chilean cosplayer Ale (@makiirisu), and is based on her appearance in early Dragon Ball Z.

That is why the outfit she wears is a black blouse with a white neckline and sleeves with black stripes. This is accompanied by a blue vest, in this case made of denim, as well as a short skirt. Of course, the stockings that she wears should be much darker.

Font: Instagram.

In this case, the cosplayer decided to use some that are more translucent. As for the hairstyle and hair color, it is consistent with how it can be seen in the manga and anime.

The eyes retain the blue color but it is not clear to us if he is using pupils or if it is a natural coloration. On average it is a good interpretation of this character which continues to remain relevant among fans of dragonball and in this same series.

