Let’s take a look at the expected timeline and what we can expect from the new release.

With the recent release of the Pixel 9 series, many tech enthusiasts were expecting the official announcement of Android 15 . However, Google surprised everyone by postponing the expected launch of the operating system. Despite the initial disappointment, the good news is that the release of the stable version of Android 15 is now upon us, following a development path similar to that of previous versions of Android.

The Android 15 Timeline

Google has long been in the process of releasing preliminary versions of Android 15, currently in beta. The latest version, Beta 4, was made available last July and marked an important step towards the stability of the platform after Beta 3 was released in June. This update is compatible with several Pixel devices, including the Pixel 6, 7, 8, Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold, and is designed to allow app developers to test their applications ahead of the official release.

The new Android 15 timeline

For those who don’t have a compatible device but are curious to try out the new features, Google offers the possibility of using the Android Emulator in Android Studio. This tool allows you to simulate the functioning of an Android device and test the new features of Android 15 in advance.

If we look at the Android 15 release schedule, we can see a similar pattern to previous versions. Developer previews were launched at the beginning of the year, followed by various betas that refined the operating system. Beta 4, in particular, confirmed the stability of the platform, a clear sign that the final release is now near. While Google has not yet officially announced the exact date, it is likely that the stable version of Android 15 could arrive as early as next month.

Interestingly, Google has been fairly consistent in its release timing. Android 14, for example, launched alongside the Pixel 8 series. However, this year, the Pixel 9 series was released with Android 14 still installed, suggesting that Android 15 will be a little late, but still. by autumn. This choice could be due to the need to further refine the operating system, thus ensuring an optimal user experience from day one.

With the release of Android 15 now imminent, users just have to wait a little longer before they can update their devices. Google seems to be following a proven path, ensuring that every detail is taken care of before the official launch. Are you curious to know what’s new?