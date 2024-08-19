The spokesman for the Secretariat of Public Security, Jorge Armendáriz, confirmed that a man, who was detained at the facilities of the Attorney General’s Office, fired gunshots inside the building.

The subject managed to obtain the weapon from inside the premises before barricading himself in the place.

The official report indicates that the detainee, whose reason for arrest has not yet been revealed, obtained an official weapon while in custody.

After firing the shots, the man managed to escape and headed towards Universidad Avenue, which triggered a large operation in the area.

During his escape, the subject was injured in one of his legs and was treated by paramedics on the scene.