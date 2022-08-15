Despite the fact that version 12 of the Operating System was released relatively recently, Google introduced its new Android 13, which will be released first on Pixel deviceswith which a new version will arrive, correcting and improving aspects of the previous one and ensuring a user experience much more dedicated to current needs.

The new Android 13 can now be installed on Pixel devices from Pixel 4 and Pixel 4a. The version before this will have to wait for a later update or stay with Android 12 until support for these smartphones is discontinued. Secondly, manufacturers will have to adapt Android 13 support to their respective interfacesso the release on more devices will be over time.

What’s new in Android 13

Visually there will not be many changes, but The Material You system is made even more customizable, which was with which Android 12 came to change the entire interface of the Operating System. Now, more colors will be integrated to make contrast mixes, as well as new animations and different menu styles for the same.

These same elements will be part of the changes that will be on the lock screenwhich will also receive more customization capacity, despite the fact that it does not have substantial changes in the distribution or the functions of the buttons already preset by Google for Android 13.

Android 13 changes are minor, but reflect a better user experience / Source: Google

On the other hand, Android 13 will also update the audio codecs of the Operating System, allowing better audio data transmission protocols, with new and improved antenna capabilities for this type of technology. This means that headphone technologies like those from Sony or Sennheiser can be used more reliably regardless of the device.

Finally, one of the strongest points of the new Android 13 is its functions for large screens. This in view of the launch of the Pixel Tab, which is another product that Google is interested in launching as part of its new ecosystem, as well as the Pixel Watch.

