Luis Díaz had his first cry of the 2022/2023 season this Monday. The peasant, a Liverpool winger, was in charge of scoring in the match against Crystal Palace, on the second date of the Premier League.

Although Jürgen Klopp’s team expected another marker, Díaz’s tremendous shoe took all the praise.

So much was the emotion that the Argentine narrator Bambino Pons burst with joy and surprised with an emotional story.

Diaz, like the Beatles

“Gooooooal for luisi, for luisi, for luisiiito, lalalalalala; it was luisi, it was luisi, it was luisiiito, lalalala…”was the story of Pons.

Its tune references a famous Beatles song called ‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’, originally recorded on their self-titled album, The Beatles.

The song was composed by Paul McCartney, but credited to Lennon/McCartney. In 1976, the song was released as a single with “Julia” on the B-side.

The lyrics ‘ob la di ob la da, life goes on, bra’, was an expression of the Nigerian conga player Jimmy Scott, who was known to McCartney.

It is not the first time that Pons has used the rhythm of this song to cover his goal song. At the time he also did it with former Colombian striker Juan Pablo Ángel, to whom he said “Angeli-Angeli, Angelito. Lalalala”. Ángel was a striker for the English Aston Villa.

