Android 13 is the recent version of the mobile operating system developed by Google. Featuring an intuitive user interface and advanced features, Android 13 offers a smooth and customizable experience. With improvements in performance, security and battery management, this version promises many things but not all users like it!

Android 13 is not used that much!

After reporting the data on the use of the Apple operating system here, we thought we’d bring you the same issue again, but this time with Android! Let’s start immediately with a bang, telling you how Android 13 is installed on just over 14% of phones. A downward number certainly, which however must be analyzed with care as it is necessary to take into account some key factors.

First, Android software support is much less durable than Apple’s, also due to the large fragmentation of versions and customizations it offers. Second, there are tons of Android versions that are still valid today. However, by analyzing the remaining data one can learn that Android 11 is the most popular version with 23% of users. Android 10 has 17.8% and Android 12 has 16.3. It seems fascinating then, how there is someone who still uses it faithfully decidedly older versions of Android:

Android 9 of 2018 12%

Android 8 of 2017 8.3%,

Android 7 of 2016 3%

Android 6 of 2015, 2.3%.

Android 5 of 2014 1.5%

Android 4.4 KitKat 2013 1.5%

In short, a truly fascinating picture that will soon have to see the addition of Android 14, still under the scrupulous hands of Google with its highly anticipated betas!